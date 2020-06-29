Mary J. Blige Unveils Her New Sun Goddess Wines Collection

Mary J. Blige is stepping into the wine business!

The Grammy award-winning singer, 49, announced the launch of her first Sun Goddess Wines collection on Monday. The limited-edition collection, in collaboration with the Fantinel Winery, features two new wines: an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato (rosé) and Sauvignon Blanc.

A long time fan of the vineyard's Pinto Grigio, Blige knew this collaboration was a perfect fit for her. "After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” Blige said in a press release.

She said: “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion, and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

Image zoom Sun Goddess Wines

Both wines bring unique flavors to the table. The pink-hued rosé is full-bodied with notes of peach, melon, and blackberry with a crisp finish, while the Sauvignon Blanc is smooth and strongly aromatic.

Image zoom Fantinel Winery

When it came to naming her first collection of wines, Blige made it a family affair (natch!). She chose the name Sun Goddess while reminiscing about childhood memories of her mother and her love of the warm energy that radiates from the sun.