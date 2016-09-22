Mary Berry Is Leaving The Great British Bake Off and Fans Are (Rightfully) Devastated

It’s been a rough few weeks for fans of The Great British Bake Off. First, it was announced that the show was changing channels, moving from the BBC to another British network, Channel 4. On the heels of that news, longtime hosts decided to leave the show Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, causing mass pandemoneum among GBBO fans everywhere.

And now, another beloved GBBO-er has hung up their baking pan. Today, co-judge Mary Berry announced that she too will be leaving the series, and like Perkins and Giedroyc, is doing so out of loyalty to the BBC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[I’m] just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change,” she said of the decision.

That means that of the main four hosts and judges, only Paul Hollywood remains. Hollywood said he just couldn’t bear to say goodbye to the show, no matter what network it’s on. “[I]t’s been a huge part of my life in the past few years and I just couldn’t turn my back on all that.”

And there’s no ill-will between the two GBBO judges, as evidenced by Hollywood’s Twitter account.

Fans of the show, understandably, are distraught.

WATCH: Five-Ingredient Chocolate-Pecan Macaroons

Berry says she wishes the show “every success,” and had one more tidbit to say in parting: “Farewell to soggy bottoms.”