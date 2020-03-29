Image zoom Jennifer Causey

“Buying a cooked ham and glazing it in the oven at home will save you time and effort, and look just as impressive,” says the chef and author of Entertaining with Mary Berry

Mary Berry’s Glazed Ham with Orange-Wine Sauce

1 (10-lb.) fully cooked bone-in, spiral-cut ham

1 cup refrigerated orange juice

2 cups water, plus more as needed

2 Tbsp. coarse-grained mustard

1 cup plus 6 Tbsp. red currant jelly, divided

1/3 cup (2 2/3 oz.) port or dry red wine

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. grated orange zest plus 1/4 cup fresh juice (from 1 large orange), divided

1 1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Drape several long sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil inside a roasting pan; place ham, flat side down, in center of foil sheets. Lift 4 sides of foil up around ham, and tightly wrap ham in a pouch, leaving top open. Carefully pour orange juice over ham inside foil. (Juice should not leak out from the foil pouch.) Using additional foil, completely seal ham. Pour 2 cups water into roasting pan.

2. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of ham registers 120°, about 3 hours, 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

3. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Let ham stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together coarse-grained mustard and 6 tablespoons jelly in a bowl until combined.

4. Unwrap ham, and transfer to a large platter. Discard drippings and water from roasting pan. Return unwrapped ham to the pan. Brush mustard-jelly glaze all over ham.

5. Bake at 400° until glaze melts and starts to caramelize and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of ham registers 145°, 15 to 20 minutes.

6. Stir together port, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 cup squeezed orange juice and remaining 1 cup jelly in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil, whisking occasionally, until slightly reduced, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper. Spoon into a small bowl; sprinkle with orange zest.

7. Remove ham from oven. Let rest 10 minutes; carve. Serve ham alongside port-orange sauce.

Quick tip! Grape jelly is a quick substitute for red currant jelly. Mix three parts grape jelly with one part lemon juice to mimic the sweet-tart flavor.

Serves: 6 (with leftovers)

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours, 15 minutes