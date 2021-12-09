Martha Stewart's Tangerine Chiffon Tart

Beat together egg whites and cream of tartar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add remaining ¼ cup sugar, and continue to beat until firm peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes more. Gently fold beaten egg whites into tangerine mixture in 3 batches. Mound into cooled crust, starting at edges and working toward the center. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Sprinkle with flowers, and serve.