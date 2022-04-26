Martha Stewart's Tag Sale Included a Signed KitchenAid, Jadeite and a Visit from Blake Lively

Martha Stewart invited fans and friends to a tag sale on her farm in Katonah, New York to raise money for Mount Sinai's Martha Stewart Centers for Living

Martha Stewart is selling her home goods for a good cause.

Last weekend, the lifestyle expert, 80, opened up her farm to sell her personal collection of furniture, tableware, art, linens, clothing, plants, decorations, and more items. Best of all? All of the sales are going to the Martha Stewart Centers for Living at the Mount Sinai Hospital.

The tag sale was held on Stewart's farm in Katonah, New York and took place over two days. Tickets ranged in price from $25 to $250, with the most expensive tickets being for the earliest time slots on Saturday and progressively decreasing in price.

Martha Stewart Tag Sale

With a ticket, guests had access to a slew of items in Stewart's collection. From wooden wagons to jadeite dining sets to decorative bird cages and everything in between, ticket holders were able to see (and purchase, of course!) items that made Stewart's home, well, home.

Some of the more highly sought-after items were personalized by the lifestyle guru. Food stylist Judy Kim shared images of a special find at the tag sale: a green KitchenAid stand mixer with Stewart's signature. "While everyone was hunting for Jadeite, I was eyeing that signed green mixer!" Kim wrote in an Instagram post. "Things went quick, no mixer for me, but I did get some amazing pieces that will always remind me of the #greatamericantagsale and Martha."

In addition to the slew of excited fans who attended the event, Stewart had some celebrity pals who stopped by the farm, too.

Friend and neighbor Blake Lively showed her support and came to the tag sale on Saturday. The actress, 34, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her farm chic style while she visited Stewart's property. She sported a pair of Reformation denim straight-leg overalls over a white tank. She completed the look with a tweed Chanel bag and Hermès ankle boots.

"Overall… it was a good day," she captioned the shots.

"Overall… it was a good day," she captioned the shots.

Funds raised from the tag sale will be donated to the Martha Stewart Centers for Living at the Mount Sinai Hospital, a comprehensive care center for older adults inspired by Stewart's mother, Martha Kostyra. Stewart has yet to reveal the total amount of money raised by the tag sale.