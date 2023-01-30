Martha Stewart Trolls Commenter on Instagram: 'What's Queso Dip?'

Martha Stewart is never above a good joke... or a good comeback.

The lifestyle guru, 81, recently responded to a commenter on her Instagram account who was admiring her skills in the kitchen with decidedly non-everyday ingredients, and her clap back was —as usual — beyond reproach.

Stewart did, admittedly, entice commentary with a flex. She posted a luscious-looking pasta dish and an artfully executed cake to her Instagram on Monday, noting that she "cooked and baked a bit this weekend."

"Linguine with lemon and parmesan topped with a bit of @roecaviar was a hit with my friends and the cake, a dense pound cake scented with lemon, Armagnac and glazed with a butter sugar," she elaborated.

A commenter, clearly blown away by the artistry, noted: "Martha pulls out the caviar like the rest of us pull out the queso dip."

To this, Stewart responded, "What's queso dip?"

twitter

The question, of course, is purely rhetorical. Stewart has proven she's on top of her queso game, not so recently ago in an IG post where she discusses the intricacies of maintaining "steam" and "silkiness" of the beloved Super Bowl treat so it lasts through an entire game day.

Stewart has been active on social media lately, having shared a series of selfies on Instagram Sunday, in which she could be seen getting her hair done as she celebrated her "great" skin.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Shares Salon Selfies Highlighting Her 'Great' Skin: 'Unfiltered. No Facelift'

Earlier this month, Stewart appeared on Yahoo Life's Unapologetically series, where she spoke about how important it is for her to maintain a "healthy lifestyle" and stay active at her age.

Stewart also said that she doesn't "ever think about retiring" and refuses to let her age slow her down and make her act like a "little old lady."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celxebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm not going to start living badly just because I'm getting older," she told the outlet. "Once you've lived well, you always should live well."