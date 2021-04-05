Martha Stewart Says She Got 'So Many Propositions' After Posting Thirst Trap on Instagram

"I had to ignore all of them, I'm a very busy person," Stewart joked on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

The internet went wild for Martha Stewart's sultry pool selfie last summer, and she was even asked out on a few dates because of it!

During an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, guest host Howie Mandel, 65, brought up the viral Instagram post. "I saw that you became a thirst trap with the hottest picture ever," he said.

"You want to know something, Howie? I don't even know what it means now. What does [thirst trap] mean?" the lifestyle guru, 79, joked.

"People thirst to watch that picture," Mandel said before asking if Stewart went on any zoom dates as a result of the photo. "Oh, I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she said nonchalantly.

"But I had to ignore all of them," she continued. "I'm a very busy person."

The selfie in question features Stewart lounging in her East Hampton pool last July, gazing sultrily into the camera with her lips pursed as she donned a black bathing suit and frosty makeup.

Martha Stewart Turned Down a Lot of Propositions After Posting Thirst Traps

Many of Stewart's followers quickly showed their love for the sexy selfie below the post, which has since garnered over 242,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote while another posted, "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine."