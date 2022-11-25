Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!

Martha Stewart revealed her decorative Thanksgiving turkeys on Instagram Friday — all 112 of them!

The lifestyle mogul, 81, shared photos of her Turkey Day festivities — and incredible decor — on Friday. She celebrated on her farm along with family and friends.

In two separate posts on Instagram, Stewart shared a series of photos highlighting her extensive collection of decorative turkeys.

Martha Stewart. Martha Stewart/Instagram

"my thanksgiving decorations were basically all about the bird!," the former TV host wrote alongside her photo. "112 at last count! glass, wood, gilded, golden, metal, composite, porcelain etc etc fun for kids to count. keeps each busy for at least 20 minutes!"

Each photo in her two carousels of pictures showcased different kinds of decorative turkeys, all in various sizes and materials.

Stewart's friend, designer Christopher Spitzmiller, attended the festivities at her farm and share a series of photos and video of the event.

"Today we had the best Thanksgiving ever.," he wrote alongside his photos. "Many thanks to @marthastewart48 for including us in the festivities, and for her continued friendship."

He then praised the food. "Every single dish was delicious and to watch Martha make the gravy was a special treat. I had the honor of carving the turkey and it was a magical day all around. So much to be thankful for," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Stewart spoke about her affinity for Thanksgiving and even engaged in hilarious banter with Mariah Carey about it.

After officially announcing the start of the holiday season on Nov. 1 in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turned to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song "All I Want for Christmas," Carey caught the eyes of Stewart. The chef addressed the early start to the holidays on Today.

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," Stewart said as she looked into the camera. "You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don't like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

The 53-year-old singer quote tweeted the morning show's clip and responded to Stewart's comments. "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!💕 But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!" she wrote.

She continued by hilariously inviting Stewart to her own Turkey Day: "P.S I'd love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I've yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop's coming!🥳🎄."

Last year, Stewart celebrated Turkey Day by making a whopping 30 pies in less than 24 hours for the employees that work on her farm.

"It took me about 20 hours to make 30 pies," Stewart captioned a collection of photos of the pies, detailing the kinds of delicious desserts she prepared.

Of the 30 pies, 10 of them were pecan brown butter rum, 10 cranberry tarts in almond crusts, and 10 were five spice powder flavored pumpkin pies in pate brisée crusts, Stewart said.

"Everyone who works on the farm got to choose one of the three pies I was making this year," she said. "I hope they like their choices."

"I kept one of each for my Thanksgiving lunch," she added.

The holiday cooking didn't stop there, though. The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party host explained that after spending quite literally all day making pies for her hard-working farm employees, she was moving onto the bulk of her Thanksgiving prep.

"Now onto the stuffings and the turkeys and the sides !!!" Stewart wrote.