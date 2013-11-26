We love when Martha Stewart gets sassy. The poster-goddess for perfection has been facing ridicule for her, let's say, less than perfect food photos on Twitter. You have to see to believe:

Martha Stewart Defends Her 'Gross' Food Photos; Warns Of More On Thanksgiving

We love when Martha Stewart gets sassy.

The poster-goddess for perfection has been facing ridicule for her, let’s say, less than perfect food photographs on Twitter. You have to see to believe:

This morning on NBC’s TODAY show, correspondent Tamron Hall called Stewart out on the unflattering shots, bringing them up on a giant monitor and asking, skeptically, “This is a…soup of some kind?”

But Stewart was quick to defend her camera skills, making Hall zoom in on the second photo to point out the “delicious” cornichon (tiny pickles) in the blob of Russian dressing. Yum?

“And I’m going to take a lot more pictures on Thanksgiving,” Stewart warned. “So all of you out there who love my photos, just watch.”

Translation: Haters, I am flawless.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news,

You go, Martha. We’ll let you have the last word:

—Marissa Conrad