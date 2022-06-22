Martha Stewart also announced on Tuesday she will not be attending a garden party she planned to host at The Plaza in New York City for her favorite skincare line

Martha Stewart Tests Positive for COVID, Says 'I am Feeling Fine But I am Sticking to the Rules'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Martha Stewart attends Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the TV personality announced via Instagram her diagnosis ahead of her scheduled appearance at a party she planned to host at The Plaza in New York City for Mario Badescu Skin Care.

"I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19," Stewart, 80, captioned a clip from what appeared to be the setup at the event. "I am feeling fine but i am sticking to the rules and isolating."

"I'm heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of 'The Martha Facial' at their NYC flagship - which is a special offer of the facial I've been receiving there for more than forty years!" she continued. "Cheers to what I'm sure will be a fabulous event."

In addition to her beauty products, Stewart recently launched The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeart Radio earlier this month.

While promoting the podcast, she opened up about her years-long friendship with Snoop Dogg during an interview with Insider.

"I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" Stewart recalled. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha.' "

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Martha Stewart attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

She raved that Snoop, 50, was her "dream guest" for the podcast after they recorded the first episode together, premiering June 22. "Snoop was really good 'cause he was really talkative and I love his voice," Stewart added.

Stewart and Snoop have been friends since he appeared on her self-titled show Martha back in 2008, helping her cook up some mashed potatoes.

"I've learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary," she later told PEOPLE. "It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

Snoop echoed the sentiment to The Hollywood Reporter when they launched their VH1 cooking show Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. "My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back," he said in 2017.