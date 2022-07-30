Martha Stewart's Tangerine Chiffon Tart
"A chiffon filling is both light and sumptuous; it gets its structure from eggs and gelatin, and, in this case, its intensely citrusy flavor from sweet tangerine juice," says the lifestyle expert and author of Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts. "Finished with edible blooms, it is almost too pretty to eat."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 12 graham crackers sheets
- ¾ cup plus 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon finely grated tangerine zest plus 2 cups freshly squeezed juice (from about 7 tangerines)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin (from 1 [¼-oz.] envelope)
- 5 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch of cream of tartar
- Unsprayed fresh edible flowers, such as micro marigolds (optional)
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Pulse graham crackers and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a food processor until finely ground, about 1 minute. Add butter, and pulse until mixture has texture of wet sand. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Place pan on a baking sheet, and bake until crust is fragrant and slightly browned, about 12 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool.
- Step 2Bring tangerine juice to a boil in a small saucepan. Continue to cook until juice has reduced to 1 cup, about 18 minutes.
- Step 3Combine lemon juice and cold water in a small bowl. Sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk together egg yolks, the reduced tangerine juice, tangerine zest, salt and ½ cup sugar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium heatproof bowl; discard solids. Add gelatin mixture to tangerine curd, whisking until gelatin is dissolved. Refrigerate, whisking every 1 to 2 minutes, until mixture just begins to thicken, about 20 minutes, being careful not to overchill (to avoid small clumps of gelatin).
- Step 4Beat together egg whites and cream of tartar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add remaining ¼ cup sugar, and continue to beat until firm peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes more. Gently fold beaten egg whites into tangerine mixture in 3 batches. Mound into cooled crust, starting at edges and working toward the center. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Sprinkle with flowers, and serve.
Tips
Swap the tangerine for other winter citrus—like blood orange or clementine. For sour fruit, such as grapefruit, lemon and lime, taste and adjust the sugar as needed (in step 3).