Martha Stewart Strips Down to Just an Apron for Sexy Coffee Campaign: 'I'm Not Embarrassed'

Martha Stewart isn't afraid to bare some skin!

The lifestyle expert, 81, is wearing an apron — and nothing else — for a new campaign celebrating Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' seasonal coffee pods.

As a former model, Stewart tells PEOPLE that she is open to sharing sultry photos. "I started modeling when I was a young girl and if the job called for any bit of nudity in any way, I could go with it, it's okay. I'm not embarrassed about it," she says.

While "it wasn't so much of a challenge" for her to strip down even now, Stewart explains that some doubts did creep in: "I thought, 'Oh gosh, am I going to look good enough?'"

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

Ultimately she is happy with the end result. "I try to stay in good shape, and I think I looked very passable in those lovely photos," she says, adding that she practices "pilates, exercises, swimming and horseback riding two times a week."

Stewart's flirty coffee campaign is not the first time Stewart has shared risqué shots on her social media. In August, Stewart posted a throwback picture to her 1996 cover of Spy magazine when she recreated Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus painting. The stunning cover, which showed the stripped-down celeb posing inside a pink shell with her knees covering up her body, was a fun surprise to fans and, apparently, was a surprise to the cover star too.

"Early days of Spy magazine was the most innovative, crazy, fabulous magazine. That they did that to me on the cover was kind of a surprise but I went with the flow," explains Stewart. "It was ok."

Stewart does have her limits now, though.

"I think I would be kind of embarrassed to do the cover of Interview Magazine the way Kim Kardashian just did," Stewart tells PEOPLE, referring to the SKIMS founder posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the September issue.

"That's not my style! Plus, I don't have anything like that kind of booty," Stewart continues.

Stewart teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to celebrate their fall lineup of flavors including Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pecan and Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, which are now made with natural flavors and are stripped of all artificial flavorings.

"Just look at this, a thick, natural beauty," Stewart says in the campaign video. "No, no, no, not me — my Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee."