Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are partnering up for a new VH1 series with the working title Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party.

Premiering this fall, the weekly show will feature the lifestyle maven and rapper as they host their celebrity friends for a “half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and where nothing is off limits,” stated a press release announcing the series.

Although this is the first official project for the unlikely duo, the pair have crossed paths before, both appearing on Comedy Central’s roast of Justin Bieber and, more recently, on $100,000 Pyramid.

Snoop Dogg has also cooked with Stewart, appearing on her show to whip up recipes like mashed potatoes and Christmas brownies, where they showed off a fun, playful chemistry.

So, what can viewers expect?

“At our dinner party, we will exemplify America’s fascination with food, entertaining and celebrity,” Stewart said. “Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way.”

The rapper added, “My homegirl, Martha and I have a special bond that goes back. We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”