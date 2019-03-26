Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may not be a couple, but we sure do love seeing them together.

The unlikely pair recreated that iconic scene from Titanic in a promo video for the return of their VH1 cooking show—now turned into a special called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge—and their chemistry is undeniable … and hilarious.

With the lifestyle guru filling in for Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper taking Kate Winslet’s place as Rose, the video begins as “My Heart Will Go On” fills a beautiful kitchen.

“How splendid to see you Mar—” Snoop begins, before Stewart cuts him off with a sensual “shh” and a finger on his lips. She pulls him in close from behind and lifts his arms up with hers, mimicking the familiar romantic moment from Titanic. Soon, the kitchen appliances start beaming with light and wind starts blowing Stewart’s blonde bob and Snoop’s silky black bandana. When the camera pans out, two frying baskets filled with french fries are revealed in Snoop’s hands. “Open your eyes,” Stewart whispers in his ear.

Instead of flying like Rose, Snoop drops his frying baskets into two tubs of hot oil, exclaiming, “I’m frying! Martha, I’m frying!” as the music crescendos. They both sway in the wind a little more before turning to the camera for matching smirks. It’s BFF goals, 100 percent.

The new season of Stewart and Snoop’s Emmy-nominated show will return on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and this time they’re spicing things up with 10 cooking battle-themed episodes. A new group of celebrities will join either Snoop or Stewart’s team every episode, competing in themed culinary challenges which will be judged by celebrity guests. The first episode will feature Matthew McConaughey and Method Man, who will compete to create the best 4/20 munchies. Isla Fisher serves as the judge.

Future episodes will include Tiffany Haddish, Meghan Trainor and Kandi Burruss battling for Best Friend’s Day; Michael Strahan, Laurie Hernandez, Jesse Palmer and Michael Rapaport going head to head for a sports-themed feast; the Jonas Brothers and Loni Love competing in a “Summer Block Party Smackdown;” Tamar Braxton, William Shatner and Trey Songz fighting for the best Valentine’s Day meal and so much more.

Who will win the “Potluck Party Platter” prize? You’ll have to keep tuning in to find out. For now, you can just keep cracking up at the promo video on repeat.