Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's unlikely friendship has been going strong for nearly 15 years.

The famous duo first met back in 2008 when Snoop joined Stewart to make mashed potatoes on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show. The rapper returned the next year to make brownies, and the new friends joked about "the most important part" of that recipe.

Since their cooking and baking days on Stewart's show, the pair have gone on to work together as roasters on Comedy Central's 2015 Justin Bieber Roast, co-hosts of the 2021 and 2022 Puppy Bowls and costars in various Sketchers commercials. They've also teamed up to co-host a VH1 celebrity cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, and judge a Halloween food competition, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween.

"When you work with someone like Snoop, it's like having a sidekick. How great it is," Stewart once told PEOPLE. "That's why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom."

In 2016, Snoop told The Hollywood Reporter that Stewart is his "homegirl" and that they "have a special bond that goes way back."

From baking brownies and cookies together to their various co-hosting adventures, here's everything to know about Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's friendship.

November 2008: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg meet on her cooking show

Anders Krusberg/The Martha Stewart Show

Stewart and Snoop's friendship began with her mother's mashed potato recipe. The rapper appeared on the author's self-titled daytime cooking show, and the two enjoyed each other's company while peeling potatoes and discussing his signature vocabulary words like "foshizzle." Snoop joked on the show, "I don't even understand it. I just have fun."

"What an odd couple we were," Stewart remarked years later during a 2019 NBC News interview about their first meeting. Snoop added that "cooking with Martha just seemed like the right space to be in."

December 2009: Snoop Dogg returns to Martha Stewart's show to make brownies

Martha Stewart Facebook

Snoop returned to the show the next year for a special Christmas episode. This time, the new friends made green-colored brownies — Snoop joked that he wanted to make green brownies because they're "environmental."

He continued with the low-key innuendos, not outright saying that he wanted to add marijuana to the brownies — the special ingredient he is infamous for — but seemingly implying it. After prompting from Stewart, in a freestyle rap, he added that they were "missing the most important part of the brownies," making the audience chuckle more. Stewart quipped that they'd add "the stuff" later.

November 30, 2010: Snoop Dogg asks Martha Stewart for "goodies" on Twitter

Snoop had some interaction with his new friend online in November 2010, jokingly tweeting that he and Stewart should make the special brownies again.

"@marthastewart hi sunshine. need some goodies for Prince Williams bachelor party. i got the tracc #WET u get the snacks @clarencehouse," he tweeted.

May 8, 2013: Snoop Dogg tweets a photo of him and Martha Stewart baking brownies

Snoop Dogg Twitter

A few years after their first baking adventures, Snoop continued the bit, calling out Stewart on social media with a throwback picture of his time baking brownies with her in 2009.

The rapper embellished the photo of him and Stewart with some artistic editing liberties to give them both new accessories, including dreadlocks for himself and a hat and glasses combination for Stewart. "Ayo @marthastewart watchu bakn !!" he wrote in the tweet.

November 19, 2014: Snoop Dogg credits Martha Stewart with inspiring his candle line

Snoop Dogg Instagram

Though they hadn't communicated publicly in some time, Snoop was still drawing inspiration from his meetings with Stewart. When he released his candle line in 2014, he tweeted that she deserved some credit for his creative ideas.

"S/o to @MarthaStewart inspiration for my #broadusfamilycollection premium candles on http://tilt.LT/candles2," Snoop tweeted alongside a photo of one of his candles.

March 30, 2015: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg roast Justin Bieber on Comedy Central

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stewart and Snoop finally had their big reunion in 2015. The pair were part of a line-up of several A-list celebrities who joined the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber hosted by Kevin Hart.

In addition to roasting Bieber, the businesswoman also poked fun at her friend Snoop during the special. "Snoop, I see that you have been following my beauty regimen," she said. "You would never know that Snoop Dogg is 43 now, which is three times as long as actual dogs live and twice as long as most of his friends."

In their 2019 NBC News interview, Snoop recalled of the roast: "She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night."

He added, "In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

June 16, 2015: Martha Stewart tells Seth Meyers she got high from being near Snoop Dogg

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

A few months after her and Snoop's appearance on the Justin Bieber Roast, Stewart joined Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she shared that she felt the effects of being near Snoop during the event.

"I got high just sitting there," she told the host. "Snoop had all those, you don't call them joints, you call them something else. Big fat ones. We had to sit on the stage for four hours, and the secondary smoke is just as powerful as primary smoke. So I was totally high by the time I got to that microphone."

July 10, 2016: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg compete on $100,000 Pyramid

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

The following year, Stewart and Snoop joined ABC's revival of $100,000 Pyramid as a team, and they nailed the word association practice round on the game show.

The rapper had no problem working out Stewart's hints and guessing words and terms like "weed," "fatty" and "420" in under 40 seconds.

September 14, 2016: Snoop Dogg says he's "never met someone" like Martha Stewart

Steve Granitz/WireImage

During a Rolling Stone interview, Snoop opened up about his long-lasting friendship with Stewart ahead of the release of season 1 of Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

"I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," he said. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."

October 26, 2016: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg play "Never Have I Ever" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen Show/Youtube

During a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stewart and Snoop played a round of "Never Have I Ever" with Anna Kendrick and Ellen DeGeneres. Both revealed that they've sexted, been to a nude beach and used their fame to get out of trouble before.

Snoop also admitted that he's been in handcuffs, been stoned on a talk show and returned something to the store after already wearing it.

November 7, 2016: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host a celebrity cooking show

VH1.

Eight years after Snoop's first appearance on Stewart's show, the duo teamed up again for a VH1 series called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, where they hosted celebrity friends for "cocktails, cooking, conversation, and where nothing is off-limits," according to a press release announcing the show.

"At our dinner party, we will exemplify America's fascination with food, entertaining and celebrity," Stewart said. "Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way."

Snoop added, "My homegirl, Martha and I have a special bond that goes back. We're gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can't wait for you to see how we roll together!"

Celebrities like Bella Thorne, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa and Kathy Griffin have all been guests on the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE on their relationship, Stewart revealed one thing she's taken away from working with Snoop.

"I've learned a new vocabulary," she said. "I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

October 23, 2018: Martha Stewart writes a foreword for Snoop Dogg's cookbook

Unique Nicole/Getty

When Snoop published his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, his old friend contributed a foreword.

Stewart wrote, "Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies."

"Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me," she continued. "Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes."

March 25, 2019: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host the spinoff of their cooking show

VH1

In a Titanic-themed trailer, per Billboard, Stewart holds Snoop from behind as he spreads his arms — reminiscent of Jack and Rose in their iconic scene as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" plays in the background.

The commercial announced the spinoff of their VH1 cooking series, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge, the first episode of which aired on April 3, 2019. For this iteration of the show, Snoop and Stewart competed with famous friends to make the best dish, and celebrity judges chose the winners.

August 1, 2020: Martha Stewart shows Snoop Dogg how to pot a tomato plant

HGTV

Stewart called up Snoop during an episode of her HGTV show, Martha Knows Best, and walked him through the steps of potting his tomato plant, per USA Today. "You have planted things before, Snoop. I can tell," the lifestyle expert complimented her friend.

Snoop replied jokingly that he'd planted "their cousin" before. Stewart continued to guide Snoop as he picked out the right pot and got the tomato plant ready, while she directed him from her seat.

December 15, 2020: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg bake Christmas cookies together on Zoom

Martha Stewart Instagram

Snoop and Stewart baked and decorated Christmas cookies together live on Zoom for a corporate event sponsored by Salesforce. The lifestyle guru shared photos of the elaborate cookies they made on her blog and wrote on Instagram, "@snoopdogg and I just finished a one hour "tutorial" on Cookie baking and decorating for @salesforce and @salesforcejobs 400,000 people around the world watched as we bantered and decorated."

"It was great fun!" She added, "and the cookies were amazing. Made by @moll_doll23 , @bakerofblackrock and @sweetdanib and decorated by me and snoop and Santa's elves!!!"

February 7, 2021: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl

animal planet/ Instagram

The close friends embraced another opportunity to work together at the 2021 Puppy Bowl, an annual sporting event that airs before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday. They co-hosted the event and threw a tailgate party for the canine players.

Stewart and Snoop cheered on puppies from rescues Paw Works, SPCA LA and Annenberg Pet Space, and they donned jerseys to show their support; Stewart wore orange for Team Ruff, while Snoop wore blue for Team Fluff.

April 13, 2021: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg play the "Best Friends Challenge"

The Tonight Show/Youtube

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Stewart and Snoop played the "Best Friends Challenge." The rapper and the businesswoman participated virtually and wrote down their answers about each other with paper and pens.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked about Snoop's favorite thing to cook — the answer was chicken — and what alcoholic beverage best represents Stewart. Snoop answered with "vodka," but according to the author, she would specifically be a "Martha-rita."

October 21, 2021: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg judge a Halloween food competition

Nicole Weingart/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The duo paired up to judge a Halloween food competition special on Peacock, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, where talented contestants created elaborate, edible and spooky 12x12 worlds. The hosts dressed in style for the occasion — Snoop wore a Bat Dogg costume, while Stewart opted for a witch outfit.

"The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweet and treats to stop my stomach growl," Snoop says in the trailer for the show.

"I haven't thrown a Halloween party in a minute. I want this to be one for the history books, you understand me?" he continues. "I want dozens and dozens of treats. I want a fortress of fondant. Everything I do has to be big! ... Ready to make my Halloween nightmares a reality?"

Stewart adds: "Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Are you up to it?"

January 10, 2022: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg pose in matching glasses

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Stewart posted an Instagram photo of her and Snoop showing off matching bedazzled eyewear.

"New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds," the lifestyle mogul wrote in the caption. She added that the glasses are "fit for rappers and other stars!"

February 13, 2022: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host the 2022 Puppy Bowl

discovery+/ Animal Planet

Snoop and Stewart returned to the Puppy Bowl to co-host the annual sporting event for the second year in a row. The close friends and Puppy Bowl coaches expressed their excitement in a statement about the event.

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart," said Snoop.

Stewart added, "I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!"

June 16, 2022: Martha Stewart reveals that everybody Snoop Dogg sees at parties "wants to know how" she's doing

While promoting her upcoming project at the time, The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartRadio, Stewart discussed her friendship with Snoop during an interview with Insider.

"I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" She recounted. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha."

June 22, 2022: Snoop Dogg is the first guest on Martha Stewart's podcast

Snoop served as Stewart's honorary first guest on her podcast, where she interviews celebrities, politicians, designers and more.

Stewart had previously told Insider that Snoop was her "dream guest" for her new endeavor.

"Snoop was really good 'cause he was really talkative and I love his voice," she told the outlet. During Snoop's episode, they discussed their friendship, the cannabis industry and his grandchildren who, he said, "keep [him] young."

February 10, 2023: Martha Stewart gets a tattoo of Snoop Dogg in a Skechers commercial

Martha Stewart Instagram

Stewart hilariously paid tribute to Snoop during a commercial for Skechers. In the clip, she emphasizes how easy it is to slip on the Hands-Free Slip-ins® as she leans back to get a Snoop tattoo on her shoulder. The large ink is an elaborate design of her friend's face with "My Dogg" written in cursive below. "Oooo," she says. "That's gangsta."

The podcast host committed to the bit and shared a photo of herself in the tattoo chair on Instagram and tricked her fans into thinking the ink was real when she wrote, "Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."