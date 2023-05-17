Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)

"There's no relaxing really going on," Stewart tells PEOPLE

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 17, 2023 09:08 AM
Martha Stewart is booked and busy — and she likes it that way.

The celebrity cook, who just landed a highly coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for 2023, tells PEOPLE that working makes her happy.

"There's no relaxing really going on," she says of her lifestyle, which includes writing dozens of cookbooks, filming countless shows and partnering with the brands she loves on projects she enjoys.

At 81, she doesn't want to slow down — and retirement isn't in her future.

"There's no reason to retire," she shares. "I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways."

In her free time, Stewart says she likes to do things like "planning the next garden, weeding the borders, running to find some more trees for another project," which is all relaxing for her, despite still being hard work.

Her busy schedule may be dizzying for others, but to her, it's what she's grown used to after so many years as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

"That's not what my life is about," she says of the idea of taking time off. "My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."

Her project for the immediate future — now that she's officially shown off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover — is the release of her 100th book. It'll include 100 of her favorite dishes and the "evolution of recipes" in her life, she shares.

"We have beautiful photographs, historic photographs from over the years of the dishes and how they've changed," she tells PEOPLE. "It just shows how, over the years, things have changed in presentation, dishes and glassware even. It's sort of curious!"

Stewart is also hard at work on her Roku Channel cooking show, Martha Cooks. In the show — which only aired the first season in the fall of 2022 — the Martha Stewart Living founder invites friends and family into her farmhouse in Bedford, New York, to prepare her favorite recipes.

She's also hosted Martha Gardens and Martha Holidays on Roku where she shows off her other passions for homemaking. Last month, she earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for her Roku Channel shows. She got a nod for outstanding culinary series for Martha Cooks, one for outstanding instructional/how-to program for Martha Gardens and another for outstanding daytime program host for her work on Martha Gardens.

