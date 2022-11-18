Martha Stewart Says She 'Melts' Looking at Pictures of Brad Pitt on Instagram: 'He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart has a celebrity crush!

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the lifestyle icon opened up about her desire to meet Brad Pitt, gushing over the actor when asked by Fallon if there was any celebrity she gets starstruck by.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt," Stewart said, noting that she's yet to meet him but hopes to one day.

"I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures," Stewart added. "He is so cute!"

She went on to note that she's only following a fan account associated with Pitt, who famously doesn't have an Instagram account of his own.

"They're fan pages I guess, I don't know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by," Stewart said.

"Check it out," she encouraged Fallon.

Of course, this isn't the first time Stewart, 81, has made her affection towards another male celebrity clear.

She's previously been vocal about how "cute" she thinks Pete Davidson is, telling Drew Barrymore last month how "everybody loves" the former Saturday Night Live star.

"He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember?" Stewart recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show. "He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

"Oh he is a good guy," Stewart conceded, before she joked about Davidson's brief relationships: "Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."

Martha Stewart. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show, Stewart shared new details about her March visit to the Kardashians' home, when Kris Jenner staged a surprise lunch with Stewart for daughter Khloé Kardashian.

Asking what their home was like, Stewart called it "fabulous."

"They live sort of in a compound and they have very nice houses, many rooms," said Stewart, noting that she got to tour the house extensively. "150 Hermés pocketbooks in a closet — I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator, into basements..."

"We had such a good time," she said. "A very nice house tour!"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.