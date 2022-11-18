Martha Stewart Says She 'Melts' Looking at Pictures of Brad Pitt on Instagram: 'He Is So Cute'

The lifestyle icon has yet to meet the actor but said Thursday that she spends plenty of time looking at pictures of him on social media

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 10:18 AM
Martha Stewart; Brad Pitt
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Martha Stewart has a celebrity crush!

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the lifestyle icon opened up about her desire to meet Brad Pitt, gushing over the actor when asked by Fallon if there was any celebrity she gets starstruck by.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt," Stewart said, noting that she's yet to meet him but hopes to one day.

"I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures," Stewart added. "He is so cute!"

She went on to note that she's only following a fan account associated with Pitt, who famously doesn't have an Instagram account of his own.

"They're fan pages I guess, I don't know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by," Stewart said.

"Check it out," she encouraged Fallon.

Of course, this isn't the first time Stewart, 81, has made her affection towards another male celebrity clear.

She's previously been vocal about how "cute" she thinks Pete Davidson is, telling Drew Barrymore last month how "everybody loves" the former Saturday Night Live star.

"He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember?" Stewart recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show. "He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

"Oh he is a good guy," Stewart conceded, before she joked about Davidson's brief relationships: "Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Martha Stewart. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show, Stewart shared new details about her March visit to the Kardashians' home, when Kris Jenner staged a surprise lunch with Stewart for daughter Khloé Kardashian.

Asking what their home was like, Stewart called it "fabulous."

"They live sort of in a compound and they have very nice houses, many rooms," said Stewart, noting that she got to tour the house extensively. "150 Hermés pocketbooks in a closet — I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator, into basements..."

"We had such a good time," she said. "A very nice house tour!"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

