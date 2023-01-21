Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'

Martha Stewart previously opened up about her crush on Brad Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022

By
Published on January 21, 2023 03:33 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Martha Stewart attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 14: Brad Pitt attends the French Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)
Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty for iHeartRadio; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty for Paramount

Martha Stewart isn't afraid to talk about her celebrity crush!

The entrepreneur, 81, already revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022 that she has eyes for Brad Pitt. And when she spoke with Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant this week for a game of "Sip and Spill," she explained why.

"I was asked this question last week. It was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram, and he looks so great," Stewart shared after being asked to name her current crush. "I think he's aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you're still young, but you are getting older."

Martha Stewart; <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a>
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Stewart then added that she'd be down to have the Fight Club actor, 59, join her for an episode of her podcast. "I would love that," she said. "You know, he loves architecture and stuff. I could talk to him about a lot of things. He likes wine too."

The revelations didn't end there for Stewart. During the interview, she was also faced with the task of picking between Drake and Pete Davidson.

"I mean, it's hard to choose," she said. "They're very, very different people. One is a funny man. One is a song man. They're very different, and they're both extremely attractive and pleasant and fun to be with. And charming fellows."

The TV personality's admiration for Pitt, however, has been pretty well documented. During her conversation with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in November, Stewart said she was "fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt."

Noting that she's even following a fan account associated with him, the star continued, "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures."

Stewart added: "He is so cute ... he looks better and better as the years go by. Check it out."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Martha Stewart attends Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Martha Stewart. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Just a month before her Pitt revelation, Stewart admitted that she'd go on a date with Davidson, 29, if the opportunity arose.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the lifestyle guru held up a green flag during a game of "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" when asked her thoughts on the Saturday Night Live alum.

After noting that he's "dated so many women," Stewart said, "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

"I know him…He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber," she added, referencing the 2015 Comedy Central special.

"Oh he is a good guy," Stewart conceded, before poking fun at Davidson's series of brief relationships. "Very good guy, and he knows how to get in and get out."

