"Cute guys," Martha Stewart said of Pete Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski after spotting them at Nobu Malibu on Monday night

Martha Stewart Runs Into Pete Davidson at Nobu Having Dinner with Friends: 'No Not Kim Kardashian!'

Martha Stewart capped off a great dinner by catching up with an old friend: Pete Davidson.

The two stars ran into one another at Nobu Malibu Monday night, in what Stewart dubbed a "chance encounter."

"Never know who you'll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu," Stewart wrote on Instagram.

The domestic diva explained that Davidson was "having dinner with friends." She added: "No not @kimkardashian!"

Instead, Davidson, who has been linked to Kardashian since October, was with Queer Eye food expert Antoni Porowski and his talent agent, Ben Levine.

In Stewart's Instagram post, Davidson, 28, smiled as he posed with his arms around her and Porowski, 37.

"Remember Pete Davidson was one of my fellow roasters on [The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber] a few years back. Now he is on [Saturday Night Live] and in some very funny movies," Stewart wrote, describing Davidson as a "cute guy with painted fingernails."

And Porowski? "@antoni is in new season of [Queer Eye]," she said of the Netflix series.

"Cute guys," she added on her Instagram Stories.

Stewart was at Nobu having dinner with friends herself, including makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye.

The lifestyle guru told her followers she was "out west" for the Puppy Bowl (which she filmed with pal and frequent collaborator Snoop Dogg), as well as a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Busy busy, but never too busy for good food and friends," Stewart said.

It indeed has been a packed 2022 for Stewart already. Just on Sunday, she had dinner at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel, posing for a photo in an an olive green velour tracksuit by Suzie Kondi.

Earlier this month, she announced she was launching her first-ever restaurant this spring: a 194-seat farm-to-table eatery at the Paris Las Vegas, titled The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time," Stewart told PEOPLE of the fully-immersive concept, which was designed to bring her famed country farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life while offering guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home.

"I'm picking my family and friend's favorites, things I have been known for — like wonderful breads and baked goods — and dishes you might not find in other restaurants, like pastas and soups that are unique to the Martha brand," Stewart added of the menu. "I just want to make sure that everybody gets a taste of the delicious food that has long come out of my kitchen. You're going to love it."

Meanwhile, Davidson and Kardashian, 41, appear to still be going strong after meeting when she hosted an episode of SNL back in October (where they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch while playing Aladdin and Jasmine). They even just vacationed together in the Bahamas.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the pair's "relationship is just perfect" for Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Calling Kardashian and Davidson's relationship "fun and refreshing," the insider said the mom of four — who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — "thinks Pete has many great qualities."

"They're still really into each other," said the source. "He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids. ... They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules."

The source added, "Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her," noting that their Bahamas trip was "his idea."