Martha Stewart Reveals She's Recovering from Surgery After Rupturing Her Achilles Tendon: 'Bad Timing'

Martha Stewart is on bed rest after undergoing surgery this week.

The lifestyle expert, 79, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of her leg in the air wrapped in a medical bandage. "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she prefaced in the caption.

"Bad timing all around," Stewart wrote before explaining her injury. "Ruptured my Achilles' tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail," she shared.

The Martha Stewart Living founder went through three hours of orthopedic surgery on Tuesday and was ordered to stay home for two weeks.

"Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity," the TV personality said of her recovery plan.

Stewart then shared how she injured herself: "Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car."

Drew Barrymore made sure to let Stewart know in the comments section, "Your still so sexy !!! so so so sexy!"

Stewart also received support from Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

"Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery !!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor ❤️," the actress commented.

Stewart announced her injury the day before the premiere of her new Discovery+ series, Martha Gets Down and Dirty. The show follows the cookbook author as she invites celebrity guests to her 150-acre farm in Bedford, New York, to help them with their home and garden projects.