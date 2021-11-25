Martha Stewart showed some love for workers on her farm by surprising them with a variety of homemade pies

Martha Stewart Made 30 Thanksgiving Pies in Less Than 24 Hours for Staffers Working at Her Farm

Martha Stewart is once again proving that she is the queen of the kitchen.

On Wednesday, the lifestyle mogul and cookbook author showed off her Thanksgiving pie making skills, sharing to Instagram that she made a whopping 30 pies in less than 24 hours for the employees that work on her farm.

"It took me about 20 hours to make 30 pies," Stewart captioned a collection of photos of the pies, detailing the kinds of delicious desserts she prepared.

Of the 30 pies, 10 of them were pecan brown butter rum, 10 cranberry tarts in almond crusts, and 10 were five spice powder flavored pumpkin pies in pate brisee crusts, Stewart said.

"Everyone who works on the farm got to choose one of the three pies I was making this year," she said. "I hope they like their choices."

"I kept one of each for my Thanksgiving lunch," she added.

The holiday cooking didn't stop there, though. The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party host explained that after spending quite literally all day making pies for her hard-working farm employees, she was moving onto the bulk of her Thanksgiving prep.

"Now onto the stuffings and the turkeys and the sides !!!" Stewart, 80, wrote, concluding her caption by asking her followers what they were making for the big day.

It certainly was a packed day for Stewart.

She an appearance on Today earlier on Wednesday, where she walked viewers through an unusual yet very clever turkey hack for those who don't want to baste their bird every 30 minutes while it roasts.

"If you don't have a cheesecloth for my turkey 101 and you must cover the turkey with a cheesecloth, make sure you go into your husband's clean T-shirt drawer and you get a T-shirt like that and you soak that in the butter and white wine and then you drape that over the bird," Stewart explained.

Draping a cheesecloth, or as Stewart suggests, a clean T-shirt, over a turkey while it's cooking helps keep the top skin of the bird from getting burnt.

Not only has Stewart clearly been hard at work in the kitchen for the holiday, the last half of 2021 has proven to be a busy year for her.

She and Snoop Dogg reunited on-screen for Peacock's Halloween baking competition show, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, where they served as judges alongside Buzzfeed Tasty's Alvin Zhou.