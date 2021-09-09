Martha Stewart Launches New Gourmet Frozen Food Line

Martha Stewart Kitchen makes its way to the grocery store aisles this fall

Martha Stewart is taking over the grocery store aisles with her signature recipes.

The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul is launching Martha Stewart Kitchen, a new line of frozen foods designed in hopes of making her favorite gourmet recipes more convenient.

Stewart spoke with PEOPLE to make the exclusive announcement, calling the new business venture "a long time coming."

"We've had great success with our Martha and Marley meal kits and many people were asking, 'Why don't you do stuff like this that's already prepared?' " she recalls. "Especially during COVID, so many people were at home and they had their family to take care of and their jobs to take care of and it was convenient for them just to pop something into the oven."

Martha Stewart frozen foods Credit: Martha Stewart Kitchen

The line — which is in partnership with brand owner and marketer Marquee Brands — includes frozen appetizers, entrées, side dishes, desserts, and more. Stewart says she's been thoroughly involved in the entire process, visiting factories and ensuring a good manufacturing partnership in order to narrow down her collection of thousands of recipes into just over 40 offerings.

"I work very closely with Thomas Joseph, who's our culinary director at Martha Stewart Living," she explains. "We take the recipes that we've developed for the magazine and for our books and many of them are very applicable to creating foodstuffs for supermarket consumption."

"We're very happy with the results and the outcome," Stewart continues, noting the importance of creating an at-home experience for buyers. "Our business is based in the home — it always has been. And food is just, other than the house itself, the most important thing for sustaining a happy family and a good environment."

Martha Stewart frozen foods Credit: Martha Stewart Kitchen

The line features recipes like Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese, Pigs in a Blanket, Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie, Sicilian-Style Beef Stew, Peach & Apple Hand Pies, and more.

Stewart also boasts her mashed potatoes as one of her favorites, which is based on a recipe from her mother.

Martha Stewart frozen foods Credit: Martha Stewart Kitchen

The TV personality says the main goal of creating the brand, which uses natural ingredients, was to bring clean and healthy food into the homes of others.

"These are very well made, and very clean food. It's the way that I eat at home and it's what people should be offered in the frozen food department of the grocery stores," she adds, hinting that she'll provide "flavors that you don't find a lot in those frozen food offerings in the supermarket."

Martha Stewart frozen foods Credit: Martha Stewart Kitchen

Martha Stewart Kitchen is in grocery stores nationwide and will continue throughout 2022.

Products are available at select retailers including Kroger, Publix, Woodman's Markets, Hannaford, and more.