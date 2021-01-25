"I thought it was a business date, but turned out it was sort of a dinner date," Martha Stewart recalled in a throwback video she shared Monday

Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to Larry King, Reveals They 'Sort Of' Went on a Date

Martha Stewart is looking back fondly on her memories with Larry King.

On Monday, the 79-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a throwback video on Instagram that showed her introducing King, who died at age 87 on Saturday, on her talk show as her guest.

"Larry king and I were friends and I was interviewed by him many times," she captioned the video. "It was fun to turn the tables once or twice and i interviewed him a couple of times on my show!"

In the clip, before bringing King out, she divulges that their relationship was almost a romantic one: "I have a secret to reveal: We actually went out on a dinner date. I thought it was a business date, but turned out it was sort of a dinner date."

In a previous post, Stewart paid tribute to the late Larry King Live host by sharing a photo of the pair with their arms around one another.

"Dear @LarryKing. Rest In Peace. You were the iconic 'people person', a very excellent interviewer and a hell of a guy!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

King's death was announced by his production company Ora Media in a tweet on Saturday. A cause of death was not given, though he was recently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Celebrity tributes poured in for the broadcasting legend following the sad news that he had died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word," Craig Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to [Don] Rickles."

"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure," Ryan Seacrest added in another tribute, on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Larry King."

"Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat," actor George Takei tweeted. "There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now."

In one of his last interviews King [born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger] reflected on his decades-long career with gratitude.

"I wanted to be a broadcaster since I could remember, when I was 5 years old," he said while appearing on the series Dispatches From Quarantine, which was filmed in April.

"The first day I went on the air I was nervous as hell. I told the audience, 'My name is Larry King and that's the first time I've said that,' " King continued, touching on his name change. "And I never was nervous again."

Speaking with PEOPLE last February, the legendary TV host reflected on how grateful he felt to be alive after suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2019.