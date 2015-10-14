Martha Stewart On Almost Buying Kmart: We Should Have Turned It into 'KMartha'

Martha Stewart has built a veritable media empire, but she still has a few regrets about not expanding it even further — namely, when she passed up buying Kmart after some negotiations.

“We thought about buying it, but we didn’t do it, and we should have,” Stewart said in a new interview with the Associated Press. “That could have been our store — KMartha!”

Stewart said that a Martha Stewart Living executive, who was “less bold” than she, was nervous to buy out the discount chain, where Stewart had sold her furniture goods for over ten years, before expanding to other stores like Home Depot, Macy’s and Michaels.

While ultimately the deal didn’t happen, Stewart still fantasizes about a universe in which it did. “We’d have a fantastic chain of stores right now,” she said.

