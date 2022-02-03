Martha Stewart Is 'Bad to the Bone' as She Plows Her 152-Acre Bedford Farm — Watch

Martha Stewart sure is hands-on!

On Wednesday, the lifestyle icon shared a video to TikTok showing her property in Bedford, New York, being plowed after a recent snowstorm. And it turns out, Stewart herself was driving the plow!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Who do you think plows my 152-acre farm?" Stewart asked in the video. "Me!"

The clip — scored to George Thorogood's "Bad To The Bone" — followed Stewart around as she drove the plow through her estate grounds, drone footage even capturing the sprawling, snow-kissed space. "My Polaris gets the job done," Stewart wrote, referencing the machine.

She even stopped to see her horses playing in the fresh powder. "My new Friesians enjoying the snow," she said.

"Watch me plow," Stewart captioned the video, alongside the hashtags #livelikemartha and #learnfrommartha.

Stewart's famed country farmhouse in Bedford has long been an inspiration for the entrepreneur, who built an empire for herself in the home-making and hospitality industry that has lasted over four decades.

This year, Stewart will channel the farm at her first-ever restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart: a 194-seat farm-to-table eatery at the Paris Las Vegas. It's designed in the style of her home in an effort to offer guests an authentic glimpse of how Stewart lives and entertains.

"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time," Stewart told PEOPLE in January. "I just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!"

That changed when Caesars Entertainment got involved. "They made us an offer we couldn't refuse," she explains. "The team at Caesar's is just amazing. They're so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is an opportunity to extend the brand in an area where I've always wanted to be but never really did enter."

Martha Stewart Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

As expected, Stewart took charge of designing the space's thoughtfully-appointed décor, which embraces a neutral color palette that acts as a perfect backdrop to four seasons of color.

"It's a charming restaurant," she said. "It's completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live. There's a kitchen, a dining room, a brown room, a green room — it's very similar in the finishes of my home, and the furnishings are all kind of replicas of a very familiar space to many, many, many Americans. And it's intimate, yet large enough for people to really enjoy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to the menu, Stewart is still honing that, but promises that the food will be "very delicious, and food you'll want to come back to."

"Our menu is based on freshness and availability," she explained. "I'm picking my family and friend's favorites, things I have been known for — like wonderful breads and baked goods — and dishes you might not find in other restaurants, like pastas and soups that are unique to the Martha brand."