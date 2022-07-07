"I've never been a home-wrecker and I've tried really hard not to be," Martha Stewart said on an episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea

Martha Stewart Jokes That She Wishes Her Friends Will 'Just Die' So She Can Date Their Husbands

Martha Stewart is opening up about her love life.

On Thursday's episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, the lifestyle mogul, 80, revealed her dating-life struggles. Stewart initially said there's "nothing" going on with her in the romance department, but then she quickly confessed to mostly having crushes on married men.

"I had two mad crushes in the last month which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine," she explained. "He's so attractive."

"You can't be a homewrecker," Handler responded.

"I've never been a homewrecker and I've tried really hard not to be," Stewart quipped back. "I've had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it."

"But that's where I meet men," she continued. "They're all married to friends of mine or something like that."

Handler then sympathized by saying, "I think there are certain ages we go through where it's very tempting because you want to believe that, 'Oh, maybe this relationship that they're in is temporary.'"

Stewart then joked, "Or maybe they'll die. I always think, 'Oh gosh, couldn't that person just die?' Not painfully, just die."

While she admitted she didn't get any dates out of it in the end, her single status didn't last long. When asked by host Andy Cohen if she's dating someone at the time, Stewart said, "no" before clarifying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."

Earlier in the episode, Stewart opened up about another man she was once linked to: the late Larry King, who died in January at the age of 87.

According to Stewart, the two went out to dinner at Elio's in New York City once — a meal Stewart assumed was just between two friends until King appeared to signal otherwise.

"I thought we were just talking about journalism etc. etc., and then he sort of got a little amorous," she recalled.

While Stewart didn't specify exactly what year their dinner occurred, she did say that other tables saw them and assumed they were dating.

"Everybody was noticing I was out with Larry King, and Larry King was not my type romantically, if you get what I mean," said Stewart, who previously mentioned their date in her tribute to King upon his death.

Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart, a publisher, for 29 years before they called it quits in 1987, officially divorcing in 1990. They share a daughter, Alexis, 56.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," Stewart told PEOPLE in 2020. "And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."