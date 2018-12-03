Martha Stewart Puts Up 40 Christmas Trees in Her House During the Holidays

Martha Stewart does not mess around during the holidays.

If you thought putting up one Christmas tree was a hassle, the lifestyle expert recently revealed she puts up “about 40” throughout her Bedford, N.Y. estate.

“Last year I had too many,” Stewart tells Ellen DeGeneres when asked about her festive decor. “I’d put at least five trees in every room.”

While guest starring on DeGeneres’ talk show on Monday, Stewart showed the host how to make a “Bitter Bee” tequila cocktail, homemade menorahs and decorative wreaths.

Stewart opened up her home for a tour last year, revealing to PEOPLE that her kitchen is her “hub.”

“In fact, I have a couple other houses—a weekend house in the Hamptons and a wonderful house up in Maine—and there too, the kitchen is the hub of my home,” she says. “I really love kitchens.”

Right outside the kitchen, on her 150 acres of land, is Stewart’s “favorite ancient apple tree” on her expansive orchard. She says she makes applesauce, apple pies, apple fritters and a dozen other treats with the harvest.

“I’ve planted hundreds of apple trees on the property,” she says, “because I really like to plant for the future.”