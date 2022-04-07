Oversized Luggage! Martha Stewart Flies Private with 8 Trees After Visit to Oklahoma

The TV personality was in the state this week to speak at Oklahoma State University's Business Speaker Series

Martha Stewart is showing off her oversized luggage.

On Wednesday, Stewart, 80, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, which show her seated on a private plane, posing next to an array of trees.

The TV personality explained in the caption of the post that she bought eight cercis canadensis — the state tree of Oklahoma after she visited the state to participate in Oklahoma State University's Business Speaker Series.

"Flying home with 8 cercis canadensis the state tree of Oklahoma!!!!! bought at Stringer Nursery in Tulsa," Stewart wrote.

"Also stopped at charming @antiquary and found a great table and a signed Bunnykins dish thanks @stephensillsassociates for joining us on this trip. Thanks @spearsschoolbusines @okstate for sponsoring my trip to Sooner State. we had fun and worked hard and thanks to @BigBabyrolls for the vegan donuts and to @rusticcuffs for the gorgeous bracelets."

Stewart went on to assert that she didn't "fly with the trees in the aisle," and that the post was simply a fun photo-op.

"There were four of us in the back four seats and the eight trees occupied the middle four seats!! We are compliant and we have great pilots who watch over our safety!!!" Stewart added.

This wouldn't be the first time Stewart flew private in recent months.

In February, the Martha Stewart Living mogul partied with Drake Super Bowl weekend at the NFL Owners' Dinner after taking a private jet to Los Angeles ahead of the big game.

"Met Drake!!!" Stewart wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and the Certified Lover Boy rapper, 35.

She mentioned that her makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye made the introduction while raving about the weekend's rooftop event at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, which offered beautiful city views and a live performance from Coldplay.

"Everyone was trying to get a table -of course @champagnepapi had no trouble and his heavily guarded space was behind a screen in the outdoor area," Stewart wrote on Instagram. "@daisybeautytoye spied him and made friends immediately."