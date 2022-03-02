Martha Stewart's Famous Friends! All the Celeb Pals Who've Snapped Selfies with the Lifestyle Icon
From Drake, Seth Rogen, and Lil Nas X to Pete Davidson, Pink, and John Travolta, Martha Stewart sure has an eclectic group of celebrity pals
Justin Bieber
Stewart posed with Bieber in a shot shared to her Instagram in March 2022. "Looking skinny yet fit and happy with a very attractive bunch of friends," Stewart wrote, tagging the pop star. "Justin Bieber was at sushi park restaurant celebrating his 28th birthday! Happy birthday!!"
Guy Fieri
The two celebrity chefs met up at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California back in February. "Great seat," Martha wrote on Instagram. "Lots of passers by including this guy, @guyfieri!!! Great Super Bowl."
Tracy Morgan
Sitting next to Stewart at said Super Bowl? 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan. "You never know who will be sitting next to you at the Super Bowl!!!" Stewart remarked.
Drake
The pre-parties for Super Bowl LVI also gave Stewart a chance to mingle with rapper Drake, the two posing for a selfie at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. "The night before the Super Bowl is generally a very big night," Stewart explained in her caption. "Dinners, parties, and lots of music and celebration at @matsuhisabeverlyhills, Nobu's famous eatery in Los Angeles, Everyone was trying to get a table — of course @champagnepapi @drakeofficlal had no trouble and his heavily guarded space was behind a screen in the outdoor area. @daisybeautytoye spied him and made friends immediately."
Snoop Dogg
Of course, Stewart's friendship with Snoop Dogg is well documented. Here are the two longtime collaborators filming the 2022 Puppy Bowl.
Antoni Porowski and Pete Davidson
In January 2022, while having dinner at Nobu Malibu, Stewart capped off a great dinner with Queer Eye food expert Antoni Porowski and his talent agent, Ben Levine, by catching up with an old friend: Pete Davidson.
The two stars had what Stewart dubbed a "chance encounter."
"Never know who you'll bump into at Nobu," Stewart wrote on Instagram, explaining that Davidson was "having dinner with friends." She added: "No not @kimkardashian!"
"Remember Pete Davidson was one of my fellow roasters on [The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber] a few years back. Now he is on [Saturday Night Live] and in some very funny movies," Stewart wrote, describing Davidson as a "cute guy with painted fingernails."
"Cute guys," she added on her Instagram Stories.
Jimmy Fallon
Stewart was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2021. "Fooling around in the green room prior to taping," she wrote on Instagram, alongside some pictures of her and the Saturday Night Live vet. "He is so fun!! And so smart. And so prepared!"
Ed Sheeran
"Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran was also a guest on The Tonight Show that evening, posing by Stewart's side for a photo backstage. "Lucky me," Stewart said.
Lil Nas X
During an event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in November 2021, Stewart got to meet Lil Nas X, who she called "one of my favs" while sharing a screenshot from Derek Blasberg's Instagram.
Daniel Boulud
The two culinary colleagues spent time together at Le Pavillon's latest location on Vanderbilt Place in New York City in October 2021.
Drew Barrymore
A visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2021 gave Stewart a chance to hang with the former child star turned talk show host. "Drew and I made some special deliveries in my Martha.com mail truck around NYC for an extra special edition of 'Dear Drew,' " Stewart wrote, explaining the appearance was to promote her line of frozen foods.
Pink
In September 2021, Stewart shared a smiling selfie with singer Pink. "Catching up with the adorable Pink in the Port Cochere of an Aspen Hotel," Stewart wrote. "She was at the Food and Wine Festival to promote her Two Wolves wine!"
Tamera Mowry
Filming a show in May 2021 gave Stewart a chance to spend time with Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry (as well as celebrity event planner Chris Hessney).
John Travolta
Stewart nearly broke out in a Saturday Night Fever working with John Travolta in January 2021. "So excited to work with mr @johntravolta on a super duper job yesterday!!!" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of the two of them. "He was in great form!!!"
Jay Leno
In May 2020, Stewart appeared with Jay Leno on the first-ever Mercedes-Benz #ConcoursdeZoom. "I, along with other well-known owners from stages, gardens, greens and garages will showcase our vehicles," Stewart wrote. "This is the place to learn the ins-and-outs of Mercedes-Benz, so leave a question in the comments and it may get answered live."
Seth Rogen and Jane Krakowski
Stewart spent time with Seth Rogen and 30 Rock alum Jane Krakowski at the 92nd Street Y in March 2020, for a talk about the workings of the human brain. "Seth and his wife and family run a foundation devoted to raising money for Alzheimer's research," Stewart explained, captioning a gallery of photos from the event. "The evening was titled 'It's all in your head!' And it benefitted Hilarity for Charity."
Marcus Samuelsson
Top Chef: Family Style judge Marcus Samuelsson was by Stewart's side in February 2020, after he was honored at the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
Paris Hilton
Stewart shared a shot of her and Paris Hilton in December 2019, to celebrate Hilton's appearance on her VH1 show, Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.