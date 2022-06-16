The unlikely pair have been friends since 2008

Martha Stewart Says That Everybody Snoop Dogg Sees at Parties 'Wants to Know How's Martha'

Rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are still as thick as thieves.

The lifestyle mogul, 80, opened up about her years-long friendship with the Grammy Award-nominated rapper, 50, during an interview with Insider to promote her upcoming project The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartRadio.

"I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" Stewart recalled. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha.'"

She raved that Snoop was her "dream guest" for the podcast, after they recorded the first episode together, premiering June 22. "Snoop was really good 'cause he was really talkative and I love his voice," Stewart added.

Stewart and Snoop have been friends since he appeared on her self-titled show Martha back in 2008, helping her cook up some mashed potatoes.

Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg Credit: Martha Stewart/Instagram

"I've learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary," she later told PEOPLE. "It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

Snoop echoed the sentiment to The Hollywood Reporter when they launched their VH1 cooking show Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. "My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back," he said in 2017.

"I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop told Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."

