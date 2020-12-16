Martha Stewart Decorates Marijuana-Shaped Cookies for Christmas

"It looks like Santa's little elves have been everywhere in my kitchen!" said the lifestyle mogul on Instagram.

DIY-queen Martha Stewart is getting into the holiday spirit with some cookie decorating — but these are not just any old cookies.

The lifestyle mogul, 79, reunited with her Potluck Dinner Party co-star, Snoop Dogg, 49, virtually to teach a cookie baking and decorating tutorial for a Salesforce corporate event. More than 400,000 people watched as the pair decorated intricate cookies in a variety of shapes and sizes, but the most memorable were the beautifully crafted cannabis-leaf confections.

Stewart gave fans a special behind-the-scenes look at decorating her weed-shaped cookies in a clip posted on her Instagram on Wednesday. "It looks like Santa's little elves have been everywhere in my kitchen," she said as she pipped the cookies with dots of red icing.

"I'm decorating it with red dots cause it's so pretty on the bright, bright green," she said in the clip. Snoop Dogg inspired the cannabis leaf cookies, but Stewart also made dog bone-shaped cookies for her pal.

Though the marijuana-shaped cookies were in honor of Snoop, Stewart is no stranger to the cannabis industry. Stewart has her own line of CBD products. In early 2019, she expanded her empire by teaming up with cannabis company Canopy Growth to develop a line of cannabidiol products. (They are all free of THC).

If you'd like to try out some of Stewart's more traditional Christmas cookies, check out the recipe for her Shortbread Wreaths with Candied Flowers below.

Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio

Martha Stewart’s Shortbread Wreaths with Candied Flowers

2 large egg whites, divided

1 cup fresh small edible flowers

1/2 cup superfine sugar

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour plus more for work surface

1/4 tsp. coarse salt

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 Tbsp. brandy

1 tsp. grated orange zest (from 1 orange)

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 to 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), as needed

Finely chopped crystallized ginger

Finely chopped pistachios

1. Whisk together 1 tablespoon water and 1 egg white in a small bowl. Working with 1 flower at a time, hold flowers using tweezers, and brush egg-white mixture onto flower surface to lightly coat both sides. Sprinkle flowers with superfine sugar. Transfer to a wire rack set over a baking sheet; let stand until dry.

2. Whisk together flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl. Beat granulated sugar, butter and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg, brandy and orange zest; beat until well combined, about 30 seconds. Gradually add flour mixture, beating on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill until firm, at least 45 minutes or overnight.

3. Unwrap dough disk, and roll out to 1/4-inch thickness on a lightly floured work surface. Cut out dough rounds using a 3 1/2-inch fluted round cutter; cut out centers from rounds using a 1-inch round cutter. Reroll scraps once. (You will have 16 wreaths.) Arrange wreaths 1 inch apart on 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Chill until firm, about 1 hour.

4. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake cookies until set and golden around edges, about 15 minutes, rotating sheets top to bottom racks halfway through baking. Transfer baking sheets to wire racks; let cookies cool completely, about 20 minutes.

5. Whisk together powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and remaining 1 egg white in a bowl until smooth, adding up to remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice until desired consistency.

6. Working with 1 cookie at a time, dip cookies top sides down into lemon glaze to coat surfaces, letting excess glaze drip back into bowl. Transfer glazed cookies to a wire rack or baking sheet.

7. Working quickly, decorate cookies with candied flowers, ginger and pistachios. Let stand at room temperature until dry, at least 2 hours.

Makes: 16 cookies

Active Time: 1 hour