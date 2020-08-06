Martha Stewart Responds to Fan Who Called Her Lobster Meal 'Tone Deaf'

The lifestyle guru said that she was supporting her local fisherman

Martha Stewart has responded to an Instagram commenter who accused her of sharing a post that was “tone deaf.”

On Monday, the lifestyle guru posted a photo of her lobster meal, captioning it, “Our outdoor dinner in the back driveway. Where all the daily action takes place- dog grooming. Feeding. Soccer practice. Baseball practice. And sometimes messy dinners like lobster snd [sic] corn!!! Simple table setting. Tables covered in old fashioned butchers paper. We have a giant roll of it in the basement. Photo of lobster by @Douglasfriedmsn”

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs first noticed that one of her followers took issue with the post, writing, “I’ve always followed you. Loved your show. But do you ever feel this is all a little_tone deaf ❗There are people lining up for hours for a bag of potatoes❗ # let them eat cake”

In response, 79-year-old Stewart defended herself.

“[T]he lobsters were $4 each from a fisherman who was happy to be getting more than from his regular buyer. We had potatoes from our own garden,” she wrote. “And corn from a local farm which we support. We feed everyone who works for us. We do not waste. We compost. We work We give generously to many organizations. We care about the pandemic and observe healthy living and social distancing etc and we wear masks we are good people.”

Stewart has been keeping fans updated on her life throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she shared a selfie from her East Hamptons pool, in which she was gazing sultrily into the camera with her lips pursed as she donned a black bathing suit and frosty makeup.

Many of Stewart's followers showed their love for the sexy selfie below the post, which garnered over 237,000 likes and thousands of comments.