Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 81st Birthday with Another Iconic Selfie

Happy birthday, Martha Stewart!

The lifestyle expert celebrated turning 81 on Wednesday with a glamorous "birthday selfie" posted to her Instagram feed. She appears to be fully reclined, striking her signature pursed-lips pose. The master chef celebrated with a food-filled day, writing that she took the photo before her "big bday dinner."

"We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much martha's chard," she wrote of her wine, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.

Stewart is certainly a fan of snapping some glam photos. In July 2020, Stewart shared a now-viral sultry poolside selfie on Instagram as she donned a black bathing suit and dewy makeup.

In 2020, she admitted to PEOPLE that she unknowingly took a "thirst trap."

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake. I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she said. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Along with perfecting her solo photos, Stewart has been busier than ever.

For starters, she is opening a new restaurant in Las Vegas in mid-August. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself, posing next to a Caesar statue at the Paris Vegas hotel, where her restaurant will be.

"@daisybeautytoye took this propitious photo four years ago in Vegas. at that time we did not anticipate opening my first restaurant ever with @caesarsentertainment in their @parisvegas hotel on August 12 2022!!!! we are so excited. come one! come all!" she captioned the post.

Of course, she also added a nod to her special day in the post, adding "and thank you all for your birthday wishes today!!! Hail Caesar!"

Last month, Stewart opened up about her love life on an episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, revealing her dating-life struggles.

She initially said there's "nothing" going on with her in the romance department, but then she quickly confessed to mostly having crushes on married men.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I had two mad crushes in the last month which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine," she explained. "He's so attractive."

"You can't be a homewrecker," Handler responded.

"I've never been a homewrecker and I've tried really hard not to be," Stewart quipped back. "I've had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it."