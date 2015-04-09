This embed is invalid



You better believe that Martha Stewart‘s baristas know how to brew a solid cup of coffee.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new video, the lifestyle mogul provides a guided tour of her less-than-a-month-old café located in the lobby of the Starrett-Lehigh building in New York City, which also happens to be Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s headquarters.

Stewart, 73, describes the new eatery as “clean, and beautiful and very ‘Martha,'” she said with air quotes.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Opens Her First Ever Café in N.Y.C.

She also gives rundown of all the shop has to offer: coffee and espresso drinks sourced from Kobrick Coffee, teas from Arogya as well as an assortment of pastries (we spy a Cronut-esque treat in one display!) — as well as details the extensive process with which baristas for the shop were trained.

“I think our baristas are charming and cute, and very, very friendly — and good at their job,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the café sent the baristas to Kobrick to “learn the perfect cup of coffee.” Barista Sammy Lin of N.Y.C.’s Via Quadronno even taught the crew how to make latte art , like making a cat’s face in the foam—complete with whiskers!

“I just want them to learn how to make me a cat-puccino some day,” Stewart said.