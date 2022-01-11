Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart first met in 2008 when he served as a guest host on Martha

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are at it again!

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday.

The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds."

She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!"

The two last reunited in October for Peacock's Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween food competition, with Snoop transforming into Bat Dogg and Stewart opting for a witchy ensemble. They served as judges of the show alongside Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou, who dressed in a vampire costume for the event. The special marked the first unscripted program from a partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed.

Snoop and Stewart's unlikely friendship first sparked when they met in 2008. Back then, Snoop guest-starred on Stewart's show, Martha, where they made mashed potatoes together. He later came back a second time to whip up green-colored brownies.

During a 2014 appearance in Reddit's "Ask Me Anything" ("AMA") series, Stewart admitted she wished that she were better friends with the rapper when asked what it was like being close with him.

"I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg," she said, extending an invite to the rapper to come over for brownies. Then, in 2015, the two reconnected at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. Stewart later confessed to Seth Meyers that Snoop had gotten her high off of "big fat" joints.

Their joint VH1 series "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" premiered on VH1 in 2016 and was nominated for an Emmy the following year.

Stewart opened up about their bond in 2017, telling PEOPLE, "I've learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."