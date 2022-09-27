Marshmello Drops New Collection of Air Fryers Inspired by His Love of Cooking Easy Dishes

Marshmello likes to have as much fun in the kitchen as he does on stage — and his two creative outlets are constantly overlapping.

"When I'm on the road, especially internationally, I get to try so much food and it inspires me," says the electronic music star, 30, who has his own YouTube channel Cooking with Marshmello. "That's how I came to make dishes on the show like paella, nasi goreng, even crumpets. They are from places where I've played and connected with fans and I get to bring a little piece of that home."

He's recently been inspired by the air fryer, so he teamed up with Crux on a sleek new collection, which dropped on Tuesday.

The line exclusive to Best Buy includes a 3-quart air fryer ($80) and an 8-quart air fryer ($130), each available in a range of colors like marshmello (of course), night, lavender and olive.

Courtesy of CRUX

Marshmello and Crux CEO Shae Hong partnered on the products and the "TurboCrisp" technology of the air fryers which, according to a press release, gives food "unparalleled crisp at a fraction of the time."

The collaboration also includes a s'mores kit ($50), baking kit ($20), snack pan kit ($20) and shish kebab kit ($20).

"I've been trying to make as much as I can in the air fryer. It's just so easy to use and you can pop anything in there: wings, fries, cookies, s'mores, anything really," the "Happier" artist tells PEOPLE. "We really focused on the design and making the air fryer easy and intuitive to use."

Mashmello began posting on his YouTube channel four years ago. Since then, he's hosted guest stars like Zac Efron and Nicole Scherzinger, but ultimately it's a way to inspire and connect with his Mello gang.

"'Cooking with Marshmello' has been a great place to try and test recipes," he says. "I definitely like to make dishes with a lot of flavor but that are easy enough for a home cook to execute — that's why the air fryer is key, it makes things easy."