Marshmello Drops New Collection of Air Fryers Inspired by His Love of Cooking Easy Dishes

"I definitely like to make dishes with a lot of flavor but that are easy enough for a home cook to execute," says the DJ, whose cookware line is sold exclusively at Best Buy

By
Published on September 27, 2022 09:00 AM
Marshmello's airfryers
Photo: Courtesy of CRUX

Marshmello likes to have as much fun in the kitchen as he does on stage — and his two creative outlets are constantly overlapping.

"When I'm on the road, especially internationally, I get to try so much food and it inspires me," says the electronic music star, 30, who has his own YouTube channel Cooking with Marshmello. "That's how I came to make dishes on the show like paella, nasi goreng, even crumpets. They are from places where I've played and connected with fans and I get to bring a little piece of that home."

He's recently been inspired by the air fryer, so he teamed up with Crux on a sleek new collection, which dropped on Tuesday.

The line exclusive to Best Buy includes a 3-quart air fryer ($80) and an 8-quart air fryer ($130), each available in a range of colors like marshmello (of course), night, lavender and olive.

Marshmello's airfryers
Courtesy of CRUX

Marshmello and Crux CEO Shae Hong partnered on the products and the "TurboCrisp" technology of the air fryers which, according to a press release, gives food "unparalleled crisp at a fraction of the time."

The collaboration also includes a s'mores kit ($50), baking kit ($20), snack pan kit ($20) and shish kebab kit ($20).

"I've been trying to make as much as I can in the air fryer. It's just so easy to use and you can pop anything in there: wings, fries, cookies, s'mores, anything really," the "Happier" artist tells PEOPLE. "We really focused on the design and making the air fryer easy and intuitive to use."

Mashmello began posting on his YouTube channel four years ago. Since then, he's hosted guest stars like Zac Efron and Nicole Scherzinger, but ultimately it's a way to inspire and connect with his Mello gang.

"'Cooking with Marshmello' has been a great place to try and test recipes," he says. "I definitely like to make dishes with a lot of flavor but that are easy enough for a home cook to execute — that's why the air fryer is key, it makes things easy."

Related Articles
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Tested Best Dutch Ovens
These Are the 9 Best Dutch Ovens That We've Tested in 2022
Credit: Courtesy Deep Cuts Headline: Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
PEPLE Editors' Picks Best Beauty Products 2022
Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried Last Month
Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals Roundup
Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
​​Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? All About Cooke Maroney
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
celeb foodies Dan Levy
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Ashley Tisdale Beauty line; Courtesy Being Frenshe
Ashley Tisdale Launches Bath and Body Care Line Being Frenshe at Target: 'Wellness Is for Everyone'
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Using Injectables in New Campaign: 'We Can Be Open and Honest'
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Do' During Hometown Dates
Father's Day gift guide
Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: Gifts for Every Dad