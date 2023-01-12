Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham Create Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of 'Horse Obsessed' Daughter

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham leaned into their daughter Grace's hobby when celebrating her 13th birthday.

In an Instagram gallery posted Wednesday, Durham wrote, "That's a wrap on your 1st ever day of being 13 my sweet, hilarious, kind and slightly horse obsessed girl! Keep shining bright 💟1️⃣3️⃣"

The celebrity parents got creative by having a horse-themed cake made for her birthday party attended by a gaggle of girls in Las Vegas.

The confection featured a photo of what could be her own stallions framed by icing designed to look like brown rope, and topped with a ribbon that read "Happy 13th Birthday Grace." The sides featured icing designs of green grass and a brown fence.

Wahlberg talked about Grace's sport in July during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he said of Grace, then showing a photo of Wahlberg and Durham with Grace at an equestrian event where she won a plaque. "Of course, she picked the most expensive sport possible," the actor joked.

When Fallon asked if he tried to talk her out of it, Wahlberg replied, "No, she loves it."

"And she takes so much pride in the little stuff," he continued proudly. "She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop ... she's up before me."

Also on Wednesday, the model, 44, posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

Sharing a gallery of photos of Grace throughout the years, Durham wrote, "1️⃣3️⃣ WHAT?!?!? I love you more than words can describe. Happy Birthday my little lady 🥳🤩🌠🎈💘💟."

She included photos of Grace as a little girl as well as some other shots of the now-teenager horseback riding and making silly faces.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rhea Durham/instagram

Along with Grace, Wahlberg and Durham share daughter Ella Rae, 19, and sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.

Appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in August, Wahlberg, 51, opened up about parenting his four teens. When host Ryan Seacrest asked Wahlberg what the teens were up to, he shared that Ella is getting ready to finish school and looking at colleges.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff, but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

"She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared at the time. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

Kelly Ripa — whose oldest has graduated college while her other two continue their studies — offered a word of advice to Wahlberg. "Don't say a word. Do you hear me? You don't say a word."

"That's the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!" he replied.