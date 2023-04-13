Mark Wahlberg Bags Groceries at Store He Worked at as a Teen Making $3.65 an Hour

Before Mark Wahlberg was on stage with the Funky Bunch or a star on the big screen, he was bagging groceries.

The Boston native, 51, stopped by a Stop & Shop in Quincy, Mass., where Wahlberg had his first job as a teenager.

The actor shared the return to his stomping grounds in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Standing in the grocery store parking lot, the Boogie Nights star presents the Stop & Shop. "Right here, this is where the whole hustle started," he said.

Wahlberg, wearing a pink camouflage sweatshirt, continued on to explain that when he was 17 he was bagging groceries at his local grocery store, where he was making $3.65 an hour. "I want to see if I can get my job back," he said.

While inside, the Wahlburgers cofounder starts bagging groceries. He quickly eases back into the process and shows that he still remembers some of the guidelines. "The oranges are a little heavy for the paper [bag]," he said to one customer.

Wahlberg took the time to chat with Stop & Shop employees and customers, even hugging some and posing for photos.

Mark Wahlberg/instagram

"Doing some serious good in the world, this young man," one employee said about Wahlberg while the actor took a selfie with another worker.

Replied Wahlberg: "We want to bring people together."

In addition to revisiting his old job, Wahlberg was there on new business. The actor co-founded or invests in numerous food and drink brands, like Flecha Azul Tequila or Performance Inspired Nutrition and scoured the aisles to find his own products and suggest to the store employees that they should stock any of his missing items.