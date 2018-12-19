Mark Ruffalo Tweets Out Starbucks Gift Card to Encourage People to Pay It Forward

You may want to thank you to Mark Ruffalo for picking up your Starbucks tab today.

The Avengers star announced on social media on Wednesday that he is giving back this holiday season with a free drink from Starbucks, and encouraging others to do the same.

Ruffalo posted a gift card to the coffee shop on Twitter so that his followers could enjoy a free drink, add more money to the card or start their own gift card.

“I was so inspired by your generous spirit during the #PayItForwardChallenge last year that I want to do it again this holiday season!,” the actor said.

I was so inspired by your generous spirit during the #PayItForwardChallenge last year that I want to do it again this holiday season! Enjoy a drink on me this morning. I encourage you to add on to this gift card or start your own ☕️ pic.twitter.com/weMhCsBjaR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 19, 2018

People can then show the bar code from Ruffalo’s tweet at the cash register at Starbucks to redeem free coffee (depending on how much is left), and are encouraged to add more money to it to keep it going.

Ruffalo’s generous gift inspired hundreds of others to join in on the challenge. Many of his followers responded to the actor’s post with links to the gift cards they created, or the amount they added to Ruffalo’s card.

Balance was at $0.00 when I ordered so I added $5.00. #PayItForwardChallenge #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/niqYq6BS5X — Julio Valenzuela (@juliohdz982) December 19, 2018

Along with Ruffalo’s fans, celebs decided to take on the challenge as well. The star challenged Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zendaya and activist Shaun King to continue spreading the holiday cheer.

Let’s shake it up! I challenge @DonCheadle, @ChrisEvans, @RobertDowneyJr, @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, & @shaunking to join me in spreading the holiday cheer. You can start your own gift card, add to this one, or donate to an organization of your choice 💚 #PayItForwardChallenge https://t.co/MZzzEQ6eXb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 19, 2018

Zendaya, excited to pay it forward, shortly tweeted back to Ruffalo, “This is awesome, done and done.”

This is awesome, done and done♥️👊🏽 https://t.co/o7sifPIt0G — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 19, 2018

Ruffalo performed the same act of kindness last year, tweeting out a $100 gift card with the message: “Just wanted to thank you all for being the best people you can be each and everyday.”