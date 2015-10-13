Get the Look of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Truth Be Told TV Home

Ben Cohen/NBC

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Vanessa Lachey‘s eclectic TV house on the new NBC comedy Truth Be Told may look familiar to one of the people who works on the show.



“It’s based on producer DJ Nash’s house,” set decorator Amy Wells tells PEOPLE. “He showed me pictures of his house when we started, and then I went from there.”

Wells made her version of Nash’s real-life house more fun for television by adding more “wild” elements.

“The rugs have a lot of patterns, and there’s a lot of different kinds of pillows and throws, bright lamps, and chachkies,” says Wells.

To fill the space, Wells used hand-blown vases, plants and florals, and boxes of various shapes and sizes.

“Their whole place is filled with pictures of their kids, so I have an entire table filled with eclectic frames too,” she says. “I like mixing up different shapes and sizes of frames so that you have a whole collection.”

Wells stocked the family’s kitchen with brightly colored plates and bowls.

“The entire kitchen is all HomeGoods,” says Wells, who is partnered with the brand. “All the cabinets have glass fronts, so we needed multi-colored beautiful dishes, and things to put on the counters, like big open bowls.”

To achieve the look of Mitch and Tracy’s lively home, Wells says to be fearless when decorating.

“Do not be afraid of color, and do not be afraid of mixing patterns,” she says. “Don’t try to match, just go for it. Get a solid-colored couch and then really go to town on your pillows and throws.”

To fill up space in a room, Wells suggests using large-scale floor vases.

“They add a lot,” she advises. “I like using floor vases next to a bookshelf so it’s not a blank wall and then a big piece of furniture. I also like taking corners off with floor vases because it warms up a room, and it makes it feel less angular.”

