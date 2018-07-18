The grill dads and stars of Food Network’s Comfort Food Tour share a meal “that’ll have your youngsters shouting for more.”

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey’s Tater Tot & Egg Skillet

1 (28-oz.) pkg. frozen potato tots

½ lb. thick-cut bacon (5 to 6 slices)

1 small white onion, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, cut into ¼-in. pieces

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

6 large eggs

4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)

¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (optional)

¼ tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Prepare tots according to package directions; set aside.

2. Place bacon in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat; cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; reserve 2 table-spoons of drippings in skillet. Chop bacon.

3. Add onion to drippings in skillet, and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until slightly translucent, about 4 minutes. Add bell pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, and cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, paprika, half of the chopped bacon and ¼ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes; remove from heat. Evenly top tomato mixture with tots, without stirring them into sauce.

4. Using the back of a tablespoon, make 6 wells in mixture, and crack 1 egg into each well. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake in oven until eggs reach desired degree of doneness, about 15 minutes for medium or 20 minutes for harder eggs.

5. Sprinkle with scallions, black pepper and remaining bacon crumbles and¼ teaspoon salt.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

