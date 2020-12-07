A Recipe For Seduction premieres on Lifetime Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET

Mario Lopez Stars as a Sexy Colonel Sanders in Mini Lifetime Movie — and People Are Thrilled

Mario Lopez has the secret recipe... for seduction.

On Monday, KFC revealed that Lopez, 47, will be playing Colonel Sanders in a new Lifetime original mini-movie titled A Recipe for Seduction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer," a post on KFC's Facebook page reads. According to a press release, the first-of-its kind 15-minute short film is "full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken."

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows: "As the holidays near, an heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s devious plans."

"Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?" it continues.

Starring alongside Lopez in A Recipe for Seduction is Bosch alum Justene Alpert, Tessa Munro, Chad Doreck and Martin Mandela.

Image zoom Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders | Credit: KFC x Lifetime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As news of the mini-movie circulated online, fans were quick to comment on the hilarity of the film. "Did you have 'Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders' on your 2020 bingo card?" one fan joked.

Another added, "If you had told me a month ago that I would be excited and hyped to see a KFC themed movie where Mario Lopez plays Colonel Sanders... I would believe you because it’s 2020."

"I’m going to throw a KFC Yule log in the fireplace, open a bucket of chicken with the missus and sit back enjoy the sinfully delicious spiciness of Mario Lopez," a third Twitter user wrote.

If you want the full viewing experience, KFC and Uber Eats are giving six free extra crispy tenders with a $20 purchase or more on premiere day.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHHbTm3Npfk&feature=emb_logo[/embed]

In addition to the announcement, Lifetime released an official trailer for the 15-minute film.