Mario Batali's Former Employee Recounts Alleged Rape in New Documentary

A Babbo employee Eva DeVirgilis identifies herself for the first time in Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, which premieres on Sept. 22 on discovery+

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 01:23 PM
Boston, MA - May 24: Mario Batali, 58, is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, in connection with a 2017 incident in a Back Bay restaurant in Boston on May 24, 2019. He is accused of groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a Boylston Street restaurant in 2017.
Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty

A former employee of Mario Batali is sharing her account of an alleged sexual assault by the chef and identifies herself for the first time in a new discovery+ documentary Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef.

According to The New York Times, whose reporters contributed to the documentary, Eva DeVirgilis, appears in the film, which streams on Thursday. DeVirgilis, 43, was working at Batali's first restaurant, Babbo, in New York City in 2005 when he invited the staff to the Spotted Pig.

"I thought I would have a drink or two with the group, get on the subway and go home," she told NYT, but recalls instead finding Batali waiting alone for her in a limousine. DeVirgilis says she remembers Batali kissing her hard, and standing over her as she vomited, and then woke up the next day on the floor of the restaurant with scratches on her legs.

The New York Times revealed DeVirgilis shared a hospital report with the newspaper from later that day that describes her injuries, including bruised ribs and several abrasions. She was administered a rape kit but did not file a police report "because her boss is a powerful person who can blacklist her from the industry," according to the hospital report shared with the Times.

"I was so naïve," DeVirgilis said of her perception of Batali prior to the alleged assault. "I knew not to walk across Central Park at night or to be alone in a stairwell. I didn't know I should be afraid of my millionaire celebrity boss in a public place."

Batali was first accused of sexual harassment and assault in December 2017. Eater reported the famed chef allegedly groped four different women and engaged in inappropriate touching spanning two decades.

In 2021, Batali and Joe Bastianich were ordered to pay $600,000 to 20 people who were sexually assaulted while working at the pair's restaurants. DeVirgilis was included in the settlement but did not publicly identify herself until the discovery+ documentary.

In May 2022, Batalli was found not guilty on charges of indecent battery and assault after less than two days of testimonies in Boston Municipal Court for different allegations.

DeVirgilis told NYT that she could not comment on whether she will be going to the NYPD about her 2005 alleged assault.

Related Articles
Celebrity chef Mario Batali arrives at Boston Municipal Court for the first day his pandemic-delayed trial, in Boston, USA, 09 May 2022. Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
Chef Mario Batali Found Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Trial
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, center, is seated next to defense attorney Anthony Fuller, left, at Boston Municipal Court for the first day of Batali's pandemic-delayed trial, in Boston. Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017
Chef Mario Batali Appears in Boston Court for Sexual Assault Trial — What Are the Allegations?
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer's Exes Speak Out About His Alleged Cannibalism Fantasy: 'All He Wanted to Ever Talk About'
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
AJ McLean, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
mario-batali-1.jpg
Mario Batali and Restaurant Group to Pay $600K to 20 Employees in Sexual Harassment Settlement
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Former Victoria's Secret Models Recall Wearing Provocative Child-Like Lingerie Adorned with Toys
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.
Sinéad O'Connor Says Artists Must Start 'Difficult Conversations' as She Reflects on 'SNL' in New Documentary
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Hugh Hefner, Bill Cosby
'Secrets of Playboy' Recounts Horrific Stories About Hugh Hefner's Alleged A-List 'Power Predators'
Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Mingus, 22, Takes Plea Deal for N.Y.C. Assault Arrest
Mingus Reedus
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Mingus, 22, Appears in Court for Assault Charges
Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"
Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women, He Claims Encounters Were 'Consensual'
Bad Vegan
The True Story Behind Netflix's New Docuseries 'Bad Vegan'
2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet
Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Relationship Timeline