Marilyn Hagerty has returned to the restaurant that made her a star.



The earnest food critic from Grand Forks, North Dakota who rose to fame in 2012 after her rave review of the town’s new Olive Garden went viral, is sharing her thoughts again, this time on the chain’s newest creation: the breadstick sandwich.

Hagerty—who has also penned reviews on her local McDonald’s and Buffalo Wild Wings—decided to try the Italian meatball sandwich, which is served on breadsticks shorter and wider than their typical sticks.

“It had wonderful thin fries with it,” she says. “It’s a lot to eat.”

In the review written as a letter to her sister Shirley, she seems to enjoy the sandwich but would really prefer the restaurant left things the way they were.

“I don’t know about you, Shirley, but I always have enjoyed the skinny breadstick buns with soup and/or salad at Olive Garden,” she says. “To me, the basic lunch of soup and unlimited breadsticks and salad is good. The new buns may be better, but they are kind of big. I sort of like the original, thinner version. And you still can get them.”

Hagerty’s only other suggestion for the eatery made it clear that she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to sweets.

“Now if Olive Garden would start serving Mr. Goodbars for dessert,” she says. “It would make a hit with me.”