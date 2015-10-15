You probably know Marilu Henner from her roles on screen—but in her house, she’s equal known for her culinary skills.



“My absolute favorite room is the kitchen,” the actress says as she takes PEOPLE on a tour of her Spanish-style Los Angeles home. “It’s perfect for cooking for large groups of people, because that’s what I really love to do.”

RELATED: Take a Look Inside Brooke Shields’ Colorful New York Cottage (PHOTOS)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Henner, who recently landed her own Food Network special Marilu’s Simple Good Food (which airs Saturday, Oct. 17)also shows us the rest of her home (which she bought from Pierce Brosnan), including a stunning view of the Hollywood Hills from her balcony.