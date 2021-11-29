Mariah Carey Partners with Milk Bar on a Double Chocolate Caramel Cake Available Today Only

Starting on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET, fans can order the Milk Bar cake inspired by Mariah Carey’s Black Irish salted caramel liqueur

All we want for Christmas is the Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake.

On Nov. 29, Mariah Carey stans and Milk Bar fans can order a decadent chocolate cake inspired by Carey's line of Black Irish cream liqueurs, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake is available for nationwide shipping today only, starting at 2 p.m. ET on Milk Bar's website.

The dessert from the Christina Tosi-run bakery is made of double chocolate chip cake with cheesecake, caramel, coffee milk crumble and caramel frosting. Retailing for $80, each 6-inch cake should serve 8-12 chocolate cake lovers.

"The holidays are the perfect time for something sweet, which is why I'm so excited to partner with Milk Bar to bring the flavors of Black Irish Salted Caramel to life with the Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake," Carey tells PEOPLE. "Inspired by Black Irish, this cake is perfect for holiday parties or simply for indulging your sweet tooth — a tasty morsel that I know everyone will enjoy."

The collaboration is one of many exciting treats from Milk Bar's weekly Holiday Lab Program, which includes online, limited-edition product drops from their experimental kitchens. Previous drops, all of which have quickly sold out, include the Thanksgiving Croissant packed with cranberry sauce and roasted turkey and a cinnamon roll and cheesecake hybrid called the Cinnaswirl Pie.

In August, the pop icon announced her new line of cream liqueurs called Black Irish, available in Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate varieties. Carey chose the name Black Irish as "a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage," according to a press release. Her father, Alfred Roy, was of Black and Venezuelan descent, and her mother, Patricia, has an Irish background.