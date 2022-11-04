Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Banter After Stewart Urges Carey Not to 'Give Up Thanksgiving'

"Do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so," Martha Stewart said of Mariah Carey

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 02:47 PM
Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mariah Carey is extending an extra special invitation to her Thanksgiving table.

After officially announcing the start of the holiday season on Nov. 1 in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turns to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song "All I Want for Christmas," Carey caught the eyes of Martha Stewart. The 81-year old addressed the early start to the holidays on Today this week.

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," Stewart said as she looked into the camera. "You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don't like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

On Thursday, the 52-year-old singer quote tweeted the morning show's clip and responded to Stewart's comments. "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!💕 But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!" she wrote.

She continued by hilariously inviting Stewart to her own Turkey Day: "P.S I'd love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I've yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop's coming!🥳🎄."

Carey's video that sparked the chatter was posted to her Twitter on Tuesday. "It's Time," Carey wrote in the post, which started off with the singer dressed as a witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling and slightly evil-looking character then morphed into a festive Carey dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer.

The singer — whose holiday hit is the best-selling Christmas song of all time — then made it official by adding the hashtag "#MariahSZN" for "Mariah Season" on her post.

The holiday season is always special for Carey. In 2019, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective.

Related Articles
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker tout
Customers Are Ditching the Coffee Shop for This 'Lifesaver' of an Iced Coffee Maker — and It's 50% Off Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
popeyes-chicken-sandwich.jpg
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week
Miller Lite Tree Keg
Miller Lite Releases Christmas Tree Keg Stand That Keeps Beer Lovers and Trees from Going Thirsty
James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Series, Says Jamie Oliver was 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
James Corden Plays a Chef in New Prime Video Show, Says Jamie Oliver Is 'Absolutely Not' the Inspiration
jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Holidays: They Can Be 'Really Special' 'and' 'Really Hard' for Some
Wakanda Happy Meal
McDonald's Debuts Limited-Edition 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -Inspired Happy Meal
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone partner on Big Nose Kate whiskey
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Partner with Big Nose Kate Whiskey: 'It's Damn Good Juice'
Ina Garten (L) and Jeffrey Garten attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Andy Stone Drops Lawsuit Claiming Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Copied His Hit
Cookie Butter Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Iced Latte, Peppermint Mocha Signature Hot Latte
Dunkin's Holiday Menu Includes a New Cookie Butter Cold Brew
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Mariah Carey Takes Inspiration from Childhood for New Children's Book: 'Music Rescues Her'
Starbucks Is Celebrating 25 Years of Red Cups with 4 New Designs — Plus the Return of Holiday Drinks
Starbucks' Red Cups Are Back — and So Are Their Beloved Holiday Drinks
ihop holiday menu
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
Julie Powell, Amy Adams JULIE & JULIA
Julie Powell, Food Writer Who Inspired 'Julie & Julia,' Dead at 49