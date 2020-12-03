Mariah Carey Launches Cookie Line Just in Time for the Holidays

This week's Billboard Hot 100 Chart features seven (!) songs from K-pop superstars BTS, three from Ariana Grande, and one 26-year-old Mariah Carey classic. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has jumped from No. 29 to No. 14 and based on the number of times we've played it at our desks this morning, there's a pretty good chance it'll hit No. 1 for the second December in a row.

The holiday season has become Mariah's time to shine, thanks to that now-ubiquitous song and the two-plus months of the year when it becomes borderline inescapable. And now Carey is trying to become an even more essential part of this year's celebrations, by launching her own line of cookies.

Mariah's Cookies—yup, that's the name—was developed in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and restaurateur Robert Earl, and they will be available for delivery in more than 30 U.S. cities starting on Friday. (And if your ZIP code isn't among the first to get them, the company promises that they'll be rolling out in additional markets later this month and early next year.)

“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit," Earl said in a statement. "As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round. It has been an inspiration to work with Mariah to develop this brand and to get it launched in time for National Cookie Day and the holiday season." (Carey was more succinct in her own comments, adding "Yay, cookies!")

The cookies come in five year-round flavors (Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin) and a trio of holiday specials (Gingerbread, Pumpkin, and White Chocolate Cranberry). They're available in boxes of six or 12, and can be ordered one flavor at a time or in self-explanatory combinations like "Holiday Hits" or "Try Them All."

Because Mariah's Cookies are a virtual brand, restaurants can license the name so they can bake and sell the cookies out of their own kitchens. As a result, they'll be available to order through "most" third-party delivery apps, including DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and UberEats.

This Friday is going to be a big day for Mariah Carey: not only will her ghost cookies materialize in restaurants throughout the country, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere on Apple TV+. "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day," the program's description reads. "The Queen of Christmas creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole world merry!"

Huh. Wonder what song she's gonna sing?