Mariah Carey Launches Her Own Line of Irish Cream Liqueurs

The singer's new Black Irish brand includes three varieties, and is available in stores now

Mariah Carey knows what it's like to dominate the music industry, and now she's ready to make her mark in the world of spirits.

On Monday night, the music icon, 52, announced her new line of cream liqueurs called Black Irish, which are available in Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate varieties. Carey chose the name Black Irish as "a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage," according to the press release. Her father, Alfred Roy, was of Black and Venezuelan descent, and her mother, Patricia, has an Irish background.

"I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all," Carey said in a release. "I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish."

The "We Belong Together" singer also shared the announcement on social media, writing, "Truly a cause for celebration," the brand's nod to her hit song "It's Like That" from her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi.

Mariah Carey Launches line of Irish Whiskey Credit: Black Irish

Carey's fans may also notice the bottle design includes a cap and seal stamped with her "MC" initials and her signature butterfly. The line, crafted and produced in Ireland, retails for $29.99 for a 750ml bottle and $3.99 for a 50ml bottle, and is available now.

The star kicks off sales while awaiting the holiday season when the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is in the spotlight, calling the music and drink the perfect pair.

Last year during the holiday season, Carey also launched her own line of mail-order cookies, Mariah's Cookies, developed in partnership with restaurateur Robert Earl.

"As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round," Earl said at the time.