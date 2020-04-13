Mariah Carey Baked a Tiger King-Themed Cake and It Is a Sight to Behold

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Twitter

Mariah Carey has been brushing up on her baking skills while social distancing.

The singer, 50, posted a photo of herself and a partially decorated cake on Twitter on Saturday. “Making a surprise cake… trying at least Lolololol,” Carey wrote. While her loyal fans waited to see the finished product, many commented on the layout of her kitchen, which appeared to include a full lounge chair right in the middle of the room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After over 12 hours, the songstress showed the finished product which turned out to be an homage to the hit Netflix series Tiger King. The cake was decorated like a tiger face complete with a dainty crown. “Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts,” Carey said on the post.

RELATED: Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands to the Tune of Singer’s Collaboration with O.D.B.

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Twitter

Twitter fans were so impressed with the cake, calling Carey the “queen of baking.” Even the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro applauded Carey on her cake-making skills. “@MariahCarey is baking like a Boss! Who wants to eat some Cake?! @CarlosBakery,” the pastry chef tweeted at Carey.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Shows Off Iconic Vocals to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi Album

This wasn’t Carey’s first foray in the kitchen — she actually loves to cook, especially during the holidays. “People don’t believe I cook. They think I’m lying. Lots of people are like, ‘she don’t cook’ but the truth is I do, and I actually love cooking,” she told GQ in an interview back in December. “But the truth is that I actually love cooking. I don’t usually cook during the year until Christmastime but I’ve been cooking a little bit more recently because my kids kind of like it when I cook.”

Aside from cooking, Carey has kept busy during quarantine by singing live during virtual concerts. She delivered an intimate performance when she closed out the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29, on FOX with her hit 1996 track, “Always Be My Baby.”

After fellow music icon Elton John warmly introduced her as “the best-selling female artist of all time,” Carey, appeared onscreen before viewers watching at home, from her in-home studio in New York City.

“I just wanted to say hi to everybody out there that’s staying home and keeping up the morale,” Carey shared before her part of the musical hour. “This is not easy by yourself so I’m very thankful we have Daniel Moore in his home studio working, playing some nice piano for us.”